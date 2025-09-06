Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,408 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 2,257 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $34,058.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,433.54. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,852 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $27,946.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 51,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,900.53. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,078 shares of company stock worth $649,654. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAND opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $472.60 million, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The company had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

