Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.22 Million in Wabash National Corporation $WNC

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.26% of Wabash National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Wabash National Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $476.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.300–1.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.22%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.