Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.56 Million in Stantec Inc. $STN

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Stantec by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Stantec by 4.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,530,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

