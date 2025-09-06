Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.83%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

