Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 86,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49,248.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 84,708 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $71.13.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.The company’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.