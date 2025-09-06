Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,026,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 474,100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 134,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%.The firm had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

