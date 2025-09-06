Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

