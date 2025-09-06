Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.4%

SIG opened at $93.59 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $106.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

