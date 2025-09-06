Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 13,994 Shares of Riskified Ltd. $RSKD

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.21% of Riskified worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 4,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Riskified alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RSKD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $81.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.