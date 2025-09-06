Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of NewAmsterdam Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

In related news, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 51,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,400. The trade was a 53.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 18,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $453,451.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,350. This represents a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,835 shares of company stock valued at $248,134 and have sold 274,954 shares valued at $5,899,406. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $27.00 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 259.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

