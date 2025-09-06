Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 129,496 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 70.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,678,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 696,585 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 81.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 1,818.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $4,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,564,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,522,946.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $269,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 438,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,515.21. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,247 shares of company stock worth $7,627,527. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ATEC opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.02. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

