Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 129,379 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 1.27% of Stoneridge worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 9.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 97,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Down 3.5%

Stoneridge stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.50. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $227.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.90 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stoneridge

About Stoneridge

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.