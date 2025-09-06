Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 636.6% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $702.52 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

