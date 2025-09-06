Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,606 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RealReal were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

REAL opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $999.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.50. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

