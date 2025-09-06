Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,882 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $5,052,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ducommun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $3,196,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Ducommun by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO opened at $90.57 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCO

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.