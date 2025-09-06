Trexquant Investment LP Sells 13,668 Shares of Matrix Service Company $MTRX

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matrix Service by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 2,026.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Matrix Service Company has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.