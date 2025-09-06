Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,322 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 160.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 241.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

AMTB opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

