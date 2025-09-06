Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,498 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 7,124.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $839.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

