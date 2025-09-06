Trexquant Investment LP Sells 34,255 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,255 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $970.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.58 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Our Latest Report on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.