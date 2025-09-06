Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,969 Shares of Artesian Resources Corporation $ARTNA

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 4,084.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Artesian Resources by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $33.24 on Friday. Artesian Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $342.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Corporation will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $33,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $687,155.04. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

