Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Gambling.com Group Limited $GAMB

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.28% of Gambling.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 2,516.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GAMB. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 0.5%

GAMB stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $294.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

