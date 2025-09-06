Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair cut Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAY

Dayforce Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DAY opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 230.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.