Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.60 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $22,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after buying an additional 225,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 107,996 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,771,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,006,000 after buying an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.28%.The company had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Finn acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,330. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $100,832.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,816.60. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

