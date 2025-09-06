TriMas Corporation $TRS Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TriMas were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,738 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 94,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at $5,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TriMas Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.18 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on TriMas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriMas

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.