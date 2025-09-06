Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $105.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.66.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2%

Airbnb stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $32,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,494,091. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,674,926 shares of company stock valued at $221,778,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.