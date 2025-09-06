Truist Financial Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $50.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

ASO opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

