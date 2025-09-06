Trustmark Corporation $TRMK Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,318,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 846,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 11.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 99,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 172.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 204,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Down 1.3%

Trustmark stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. Trustmark Corporation has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustmark

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 20,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $807,135.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 158,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,276.40. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $26,943.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $330,128.73. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,226 shares of company stock worth $897,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.