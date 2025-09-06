UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MITT. Wall Street Zen downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $8.50 price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $247.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,259.25. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

