UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 11,653,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 11,677,117 shares.The stock last traded at $11.37 and had previously closed at $10.85.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,939,085.52. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,058,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,875,613.68. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 383.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

