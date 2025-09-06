UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

UiPath Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 383.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. UiPath has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,598,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,180,656. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,972 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 53.3% in the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 76.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,048,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 378,851 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

