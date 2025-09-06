United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

