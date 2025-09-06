United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Stock Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 19.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

