UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on August 8th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $315.10 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $285.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.41.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.