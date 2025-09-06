US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 30,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 42,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 734,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 2,385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 105,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

