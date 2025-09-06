US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 30,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 42,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.
The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.
