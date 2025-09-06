Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $371,778,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,534.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,810,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292,629 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vale by 165.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 31.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,705,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.