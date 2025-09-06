VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 230,000 shares, anincreaseof193.4% from the July 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $638.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

