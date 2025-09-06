Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 67.3% in August

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,400 shares, anincreaseof67.3% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%
VTWV stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $161.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
