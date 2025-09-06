Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 67.3% in August

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,400 shares, anincreaseof67.3% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VTWV stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $161.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

