Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VG. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.
VG opened at $12.84 on Friday. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
