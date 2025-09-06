Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VG. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venture Global

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venture Global by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

VG opened at $12.84 on Friday. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.