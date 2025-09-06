Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.90.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VCYT
Veracyte Stock Up 2.9%
Institutional Trading of Veracyte
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,003,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,321,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 770.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 897,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794,307 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth $19,338,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $20,717,000.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.