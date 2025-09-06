Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,003,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,321,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 770.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 897,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794,307 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth $19,338,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $20,717,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

