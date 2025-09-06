Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,273,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 579,927 shares.The stock last traded at $34.58 and had previously closed at $33.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veritex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Veritex Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $181,408.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,864. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $221,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,191 shares in the company, valued at $435,379.88. This trade represents a 33.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,699 shares of company stock worth $10,361,627 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,931,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 454,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,962 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

