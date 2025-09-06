Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.28 and traded as high as C$10.32. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 938,718 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.98%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

