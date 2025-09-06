Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, anincreaseof133.3% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.