VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.15.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FORA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FORA
VerticalScope Stock Down 0.3%
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.