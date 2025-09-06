VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

VerticalScope Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FORA opened at C$3.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.66. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The firm has a market cap of C$68.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.44.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

