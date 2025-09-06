Vertu Motors’ (VTU) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Vertu Motors Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 60 on Thursday. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 47.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertu Motors

In related news, insider Robert Forrester acquired 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 per share, with a total value of £1,799.85. Also, insider David Crane bought 2,769 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,307 shares of company stock valued at $539,955. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

