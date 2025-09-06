Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.18. 393,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,590,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $109,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,254,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,411.09. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $732.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%.The firm's revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Stories

