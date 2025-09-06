Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.49 and traded as high as $23.47. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 37,316 shares traded.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 141.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,491 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

