Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.49 and traded as high as $23.47. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 37,316 shares traded.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.4%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 141.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.