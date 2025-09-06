Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.6364.

Several research firms have commented on SEAT. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivid Seats Trading Up 3.2%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAT opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.