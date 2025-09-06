Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.6364.
Several research firms have commented on SEAT. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, August 8th.
SEAT opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
