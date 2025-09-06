VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) vs. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Critical Comparison

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $500,000.00 15.24 -$39.83 million ($0.90) -0.33 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.04 million 3,224.76 -$298.41 million ($4.11) -8.66

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VYNE Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics -8,097.69% -77.57% -63.09% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.28% -29.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78

VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,988.90%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $68.86, suggesting a potential upside of 93.36%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats VYNE Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.