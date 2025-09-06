Wall Street Zen Downgrades ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) to Buy

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
ATRenew Stock Performance
Shares of ATRenew stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.93.
ATRenew announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
