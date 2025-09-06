Wall Street Zen Downgrades ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) to Buy

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATRenew Stock Performance

Shares of ATRenew stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

ATRenew announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

About ATRenew

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

