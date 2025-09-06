Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) to “Hold”

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Sagimet Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading upped their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SGMT

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.34. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

In related news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $75,569.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,325.68. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $98,421.40. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 183,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,418.38. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $771,805. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 9,168.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 231.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 412,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 288,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 81.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 137.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.